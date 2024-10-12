GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fervour marks ‘Vidyarambam’

Published - October 12, 2024 08:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Children being initiated into writing a few letters on rice on Vijayadasami Day at a school in Madurai on Saturday.

Children being initiated into writing a few letters on rice on Vijayadasami Day at a school in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

 Hundreds of children were introduced to the world of letters during the ‘Vidyarambam’ ritual on Vijayadashami Day in various educational institutions and religious places in the district on Saturday.   

According to religious beliefs, ‘Vidyarambam’ marks the power of knowledge and Vijayadashami signifies the victory of good over evil. The event observed throughout the State witnessed thousands of parents thronging the locations with their kids. 

It is said that ‘Vidyarambam’ marks the start of formal education of a child. It is believed that if they begin their learning on this auspicious day, they will become a master in all that they do, said event organisers in Madurai. 

The parents were excited as their children wrote a few letters for the first time in their life. Following this event, as a custom, children would be enrolled in schools for their regular classes.

Published - October 12, 2024 08:55 pm IST

