Fervour marks Krishna Jayanthi celebration

Uriyadi (breaking of pots containing gifts), dance and music programmes, cultural events, vilakku puja, milk pot and temple car processions marked celebration of Gokulashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna, across the district on Friday.

Uriyadi festival was organised in several village temples. Hundreds of people visited colourfully decorated Krishna temples in Puthenthal, Pattinamkathan, Idayarvalasai, Komboothi and Achundanvayal and offered special prayers.

Children dressed like Lord Krishna visited houses and offered blessings to elders. People reverently welcomed the children by washing their feet and took them inside the houses as the children left behind their footprints.

After taking out ‘mulaipari’ and milk pot processions, people offered milk to the deity at temples and offered worship. Traditional events such as climbing ‘vazhukku maram’ (climbing a slippery pole) added fun to the celebration. The festival would draw to a close on Monday with uriyadi festivals in some temples.