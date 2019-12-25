Fervour marks Christmas

DINDIGUL

Conduct of holy mass, singing of carols, elaborate decorations and grand feasts marked Christmas Day celebrations here on Wednesday.

The city’s churches were decked up in blinkering lights, bright festoons, ribbons and luminous displays of Christmas tree and the nativity scene.

The manger was set up with dolls and lights to depict the advent of Christ. Large crowds visited church on the eve of Christmas for the midnight mass and took part in the reading of the Bible after which the blessed sacrament of bread and wine were distributed to the people.

Christmas festivities began early on Tuesday night at some of the large and old churches in Saveriyarpalayam and Sebasthiyar Thidal. St. Antony’s Church in Begambur, Mettupatti CSI church, Velankanni church in Saveriyarpalayam, were decorated with strings of lights and people lighted candles in front of the altar and offered prayers.

The people returned to the churches on Christmas Day for the morning mass, after which grand feasts were organized by community members.

Some dressed up as Santa Claus and went around making merry among children and adults alike, offering them some interesting gifts.

The district police had posted personnel at important churches apart from public places to keep a vigil during the festival time.