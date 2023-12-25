ADVERTISEMENT

Fervour marks Christmas at churches in Madurai

December 25, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Archbishop of Madurai Antony Pappusamy leading the Christmas special mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Madurai on Christmas eve. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Christians thronged churches in Madurai to attend the midnight mass and special prayers on Christmas eve on Sunday. A large number of people arrived at St. Mary’s Cathedral on East Veli Street, The Holy Rosary Church off Town Hall Road, and St Joseph’s Church in Gnanavolipuram to witness the grand decorations made to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

Archbishop of Madurai Antony Pappusamy led the Christmas mass at St. Mary’s Church. Special prayers and the masses at midnight were preceded by carol singing by the church choirs.

Many shopping outlets, bakeries, educational institutions and hotels had been decorated with lights, Christmas trees and had people dressed up as Santa Claus welcoming the visitors and presenting gifts to the children visiting the places.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US