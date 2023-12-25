Fervour marks Christmas at churches in Madurai

December 25, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - MADURAI

Christians thronged churches in Madurai to attend the midnight mass and special prayers on Christmas eve on Sunday. A large number of people arrived at St. Mary’s Cathedral on East Veli Street, The Holy Rosary Church off Town Hall Road, and St Joseph’s Church in Gnanavolipuram to witness the grand decorations made to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

Archbishop of Madurai Antony Pappusamy led the Christmas mass at St. Mary’s Church. Special prayers and the masses at midnight were preceded by carol singing by the church choirs.

Many shopping outlets, bakeries, educational institutions and hotels had been decorated with lights, Christmas trees and had people dressed up as Santa Claus welcoming the visitors and presenting gifts to the children visiting the places.

