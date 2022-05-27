Fertilizer stocks adequate in all outlets: Collector

The officials in the Department of Agriculture have taken elaborate steps so that the district has sufficient stock of fertilizers, said District Collector K. V. Muralidharan here on Friday.

Presiding over the monthly farmers’ grievances redressal meeting at the Collectorate, he said that urea, potash, DAP and others were stocked in all the designated outlets. In case of any issues, farmers may contact 98949-47952 (Assistant Director Quality Control) and lodge complaints, he added.

When farmers from Periakulam intervened and claimed that some salesmen refused to give bills/receipts, the Collector immediately ordered the officials to note down the information and carry out checks.

Though Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu had announced a few months ago that farmers would be allowed to lift sand (alluvial soil) from waterbodies for farming purposes, the officials had not implemented it, farmers said. Immediately, the Collector said that the order was in the pipeline and would be executed.

The farmers complained about the wild animals menace and sought the help of officials, the Collector assured that the forest officials would certainly attend to it.

The government should give a support for onion and cardamom growers in the district. Similarly, the farmers also wanted space to store the harvested mangoes in Periakulam belt.

About 48000 Kisan card holders in the district were benefited by receiving ₹6,000 in their bank accounts every quarter through the Prime Minister’s Kisan Vikas Program. The Collector said that farmers can contact the respective officers in their blocks and submit their Aadhaar card for renewal of the same.

Rainfall in the district

The rainfall recorded till May was marginally higher in the district, Mr Muralidharan said and added that against 222.7 mm rainfall (till May), the district had recorded 225.73 mm, which was 3.03 mm higher. However, the normal rainfall for May was 64.5 mm, while the district had so far received 58.87 mm, which was 5.63 mm lesser.

He clarified that paddy, oil and others seeds were adequately stocked with the agriculture extension centres in the district.

District Forest Officer Vidya, Periakulam Sub-Collector Rishabh, DRO Subramanian and other officials participated.