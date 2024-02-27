GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fertilizer dealers must display prices of agricultural inputs and stock position, say farmers

February 27, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Collector B. Vishnu Chandran chairs the farmers’ grievance redress meeting in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran chairs the farmers’ grievance redress meeting in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Private dealers selling urea, fertilizer and other agriculture inputs should be directed to display their prices and availability of stock on a board at their slaes outlets , said farmers at the monthly grievance redress meeting held at the Ramanathapuram Collectorate on Tuesday.

Collector B Vishnu Chandran presided over the meeting. The farmers said that a majority of the stores selling agricultural inputs neither displayed the prices nor issued receipts. Some of the dealers insisted he farmers to buy a particular brand of fertilizer against their wish.

The Collector assured to keep a check on these matters and instructed officials from the Quality Control wing of the Agriculture Department to take action against the erring shops.

When some of the farmers wanted the Collector to open Direct Purchase Centres (DPC) in their respective villages, the Collector said that the officials would explore the possibilities and open wherever feasible. “We will ensure that there was no problem for farmers to sell their produce. We will open the DPCs wherever they are required,” he added.

The Tamil Nadu government had released compensation for farmers’ who lost their crops in the unusual rains in 2021. Steps were being taken to credit the money to their bank accounts directly, officials said in the meeting.

The Collector gave away cheques to the tune of ₹4.62 lakh to beneficiaries under the Agriculture Marketing Committee.

District Revenue Officer R. Govindarajulu, Joint Director of Agriculture Dhanushkodi and other officials participated. in the meeting.

