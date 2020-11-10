Ferry service to resume

NAGERCOIL

10 November 2020 20:09 IST

Traders, tourists and those in hospitality industry are happy as Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced that tourists will be allowed to visit the southernmost point of the country’s main land that was beyond the reach of the visitors in the wake of COVID-19 since March last.

While addressing the reporters here on Tuesday after chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate to assess the ongoing anti-COVID-19 operations, Mr. Palaniswami said the positivity of the pandemic was on the decline trend thanks to measures being taken by the State Government.

“As the number of fresh COVID-19 cases was coming down, the tourists are most welcome to Kanniyakumari with all safety protocols,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister announced that Poompuhar Corporation’s ferry service to Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue would be resumeds.

“A suspension bridge will be erected between Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue at a cost of ₹ 35 crore to add more colour to this international tourism destination,” Mr. Palaniswami said.