Madurai

Ferry service to resume

Traders, tourists and those in hospitality industry are happy as Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced that tourists will be allowed to visit the southernmost point of the country’s main land that was beyond the reach of the visitors in the wake of COVID-19 since March last.

While addressing the reporters here on Tuesday after chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate to assess the ongoing anti-COVID-19 operations, Mr. Palaniswami said the positivity of the pandemic was on the decline trend thanks to measures being taken by the State Government.

“As the number of fresh COVID-19 cases was coming down, the tourists are most welcome to Kanniyakumari with all safety protocols,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that Poompuhar Corporation’s ferry service to Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue would be resumeds.

“A suspension bridge will be erected between Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue at a cost of ₹ 35 crore to add more colour to this international tourism destination,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2020 8:09:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/ferry/article33067997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY