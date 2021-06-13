Fermented wash destroyed

THOOTHUKUDI

The Kurumbur police are on the lookout for two bootleggers who were brewing illicit arrack on Saturday night.

According to Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, a police team was deployed in Alwarthirunagari and Kurmbur police station limits on Saturday night following information about bootlegging in the forest areas as the liquor shops remain closed due to the lockdown. When the police team was crossing a palmyrah grove near Kurumbur, they saw two persons distilling illicit arrack in the forest.

On seeing the police vehicle coming towards them from the nearby main road, the bootleggers managed to escape. The police team also seized the vessels, gas stove and a gas cylinder, all used for bootlegging, besides destroying 20 litres of fermented wash.

Mr. Jayakumar, who visited the spot, deployed a special team to nab the bootleggers.

In Tirunelveli district, the Kalakkad police arrested P. Mathi, 25, of Keezhapaththai near Kalakkad on Saturday night when he was allegedly selling illegally Indian Made Foreign Liquor to his customers. The police also seized 21 liquor bottles from him.

The Valliyoor police arrested three persons from Thamaraikulam close to Kannanallur near Valliyoor for allegedly selling toddy and seized 10 litres of toddy from them.