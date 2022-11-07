Female quack held for boy’s death

The Hindu Bureau Rajapalayam
November 07, 2022 22:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A female quack, Agnes Catharine (47), was on Monday arrested for having administered injections to a 6-year-old boy of Malaiyadipatti, who died on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the boy, studying standard 1, had fever and was taken to the quack on November 4. The woman administered him two doses of injections on his back. As the fever subsided, he was normal.

However, complaining of severe pain on his back, he was writhing in pain, following which he was taken to a government doctor Baskaran’s private clinic. The doctor gave him an injection.

Within a few hours, he developed vomiting and was rushed to the Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the father’s complaint, the Rajapalayam North police had registered a case of suspicious death and the body was taken to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The post-mortem revealed that the boy had suffered septic shock due to abyscess following infection. The woman was arrested based on a report from the Joint Director of Medical Services Dr. N. Murugavel. A team of medical officers, led by Deputy Director (Health Services), Sivakasi, and Rajapalayam Town Health Officer, Saroja, raided the premises of Agnes and found several drugs and syringes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app