Female quack held for boy’s death

A female quack, Agnes Catharine (47), was on Monday arrested for having administered injections to a 6-year-old boy of Malaiyadipatti, who died on Sunday.

The police said that the boy, studying standard 1, had fever and was taken to the quack on November 4. The woman administered him two doses of injections on his back. As the fever subsided, he was normal.

However, complaining of severe pain on his back, he was writhing in pain, following which he was taken to a government doctor Baskaran’s private clinic. The doctor gave him an injection.

Within a few hours, he developed vomiting and was rushed to the Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Based on the father’s complaint, the Rajapalayam North police had registered a case of suspicious death and the body was taken to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

The post-mortem revealed that the boy had suffered septic shock due to abyscess following infection. The woman was arrested based on a report from the Joint Director of Medical Services Dr. N. Murugavel. A team of medical officers, led by Deputy Director (Health Services), Sivakasi, and Rajapalayam Town Health Officer, Saroja, raided the premises of Agnes and found several drugs and syringes.