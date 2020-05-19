Female infanticides show lack of Cradle Baby scheme awareness

19 May 2020 17:25 IST

Yet another such crime in Madurai district is an indication

MADURAI

The recent case of yet another female infanticide case has brought to focus the lack of usage of the Cradle Baby scheme in Madurai district.

District police arrested a man and his mother from Sholavandan for murdering his four-day-old girl child on Sunday, making it the second case of female infanticide in two months. The first case was in Usilampatti where a 31-day-old baby girl was killed by her parents and grandfather in March.

Tamil Nadu government which introduced the Cradle Baby Scheme in 1992 aims at providing a safe space to receive babies unwanted by parents.

The scheme provides cradles at government hospitals, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and private nursing homes to receive newborns who are unwanted and put them up for legal adoption.

However, with time, activists say that the scheme has been phased out and that there is a lack of awareness among the public of the ways to give up children for adoption.

In Madurai district, there have been four children who have been sent to the two approved adoption centres in the district through the scheme since January 2020. A source from the District Child Protection Unit says that the four children were, however, not placed in the cradles at government hospitals or PHCs. They were abandoned on roadsides or in parks, the source says.

National Vice President of the Indian Council for Child Welfare Valli Annamalai says that the thrust given to the Cradle Baby scheme has reduced since it was first introduced.

“There was a drastic reduction of female infanticide cases after 2001. Since then, non-governmental organisations and the State government stopped giving it attention,” she says.

Child psychologist and activist Rani Chakravarthy says that this has led to a lack of awareness among the people.

“Those who usually give up their children prefer anonymity. The abandonment takes place because the child is either the second, third or fourth girl child in the family. It can also be because the child is born out of wedlock or illicit relationships,” she says.

She adds that the lack of anonymity regarding giving up their children is a big reason why people usually end up either killing or selling their children. “There is a huge stigma in villages as people fear that once the children grow up, they might find their way back to the parents, causing embarrassment in future,” she says.

There have been seven cases in Madurai district where parents have chosen to surrender their children instead of opting for the Cradle Baby scheme by signing documents and giving their children since the beginning of the year, says Child Welfare Committee member B. Pandiaraja.

However, Dr. Chakravarthy says that increasing the number of cradles in a discreet manner and creating awareness of the scheme will go a long way in ensuring that there are lesser cases of infanticide.