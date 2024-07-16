ADVERTISEMENT

Female elephant calf dies in flash floods

Published - July 16, 2024 07:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A female elephant calf died after being washed away in flash floods in the Western Ghats.

 Following heavy downpour around Servalar dam, the calf was washed away on Monday in the flash floods in Thailaaththu Odai and Brandy Odai areas in Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Ambasamudram Division, both bringing water to the reservoir. The elephant calf died due to injuries.

Forest personnel, led by Deputy Director, KMTR Ambasamudram Division, Ilaiyaraja visited the spot and veterinarians Manoharan and S. Muthukrishnan conducted on-the-spot post-mortem on Tuesday. The carcass was buried there.

