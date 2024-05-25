ADVERTISEMENT

Female doctor assaulted, threatened by stalker in Madurai

Published - May 25, 2024 07:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A female post-graduate medical student, was reportedly attacked and threatened at knife point by a male medical student S. Prajith Kumar (27) here on Thursday night at Mattuthavani.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the complainant, a mother of a child, was working in a hospital in Mattuthavani even as she was pursing a post-graduate course.

Prajith, who had been stalking the woman for the last few years, had got into her car on Thursday night and tried to pull her out.

ADVERTISEMENT

As she raised an alarm, he tried to gag and strangulate her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The woman tried to alert the people by continuously honking the horn.

The man then suddenly pulled out a knife and threatened her.

Based on her complaint, Mattuthavani police have registered a case of assault, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US