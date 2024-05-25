Female doctor assaulted, threatened by stalker in Madurai

A female post-graduate medical student, was reportedly attacked and threatened at knife point by a male medical student S. Prajith Kumar (27) here on Thursday night at Mattuthavani.

The police said that the complainant, a mother of a child, was working in a hospital in Mattuthavani even as she was pursing a post-graduate course.

Prajith, who had been stalking the woman for the last few years, had got into her car on Thursday night and tried to pull her out.

As she raised an alarm, he tried to gag and strangulate her.

The woman tried to alert the people by continuously honking the horn.

The man then suddenly pulled out a knife and threatened her.

Based on her complaint, Mattuthavani police have registered a case of assault, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.