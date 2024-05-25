GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Female doctor assaulted, threatened by stalker in Madurai

Published - May 25, 2024 07:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A female post-graduate medical student, was reportedly attacked and threatened at knife point by a male medical student S. Prajith Kumar (27) here on Thursday night at Mattuthavani.

The police said that the complainant, a mother of a child, was working in a hospital in Mattuthavani even as she was pursing a post-graduate course.

Prajith, who had been stalking the woman for the last few years, had got into her car on Thursday night and tried to pull her out.

As she raised an alarm, he tried to gag and strangulate her.

The woman tried to alert the people by continuously honking the horn.

The man then suddenly pulled out a knife and threatened her.

Based on her complaint, Mattuthavani police have registered a case of assault, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.