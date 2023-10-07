HamberMenu
Fellowship programme to connect youth with rural communities inaugurated

October 07, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

SBI Foundation’s Youth for India Fellowship Programme organised in association with DHAN Foundation was inaugurated recently in Madurai. The main objective of the 13-month long fellowship programme was to connect youth with the rural communities.

According to a press release issued by the organisers, through the fellowship programme, young talented minds can connect with rural communities and work together to co-create sustainable solutions, in order to tackle the present rural development challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, MD and CEO of SBI Foundation Sanjay Prakash said that the fellowship programme was a unique opportunity for passionate individuals to collaborate, learn and unlearn with the rural communities and create a meaningful impact at the grassroots level.

Founder and Executive Director of DHAN Foundation M. P. Vasimalai urged the participants to take an introspective journey, find the purpose of life and begin work with dedication to achieve that purpose in life.

Padma Shri P. Chinnapillai highlighted the power of collective efforts. Community Leader, Madurai, Poomalai also spoke at the event. During the orientation programme, the participants would be familiarised with the development sector and rural work culture which would prepare them for their journey in the development sector, the organisers said.

