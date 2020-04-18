Feeding animals in the time of COVID-19

The staff of Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Alagarkoil and the forest department officials have been feeding the monkeys of Alagar hills, in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

T. Anitha, Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) of the temple, said that the temple authorities feed these monkeys with fruits, vegetables and rice given by donors. “The temple authorities, who were involved in preparing annadhanam (free food) prior to the lockdown, are now involved in cooking rice for the monkeys. We started feeding the animals two days after the announcement of lockdown,” she said.

A forest official said that the monkeys are fed twice everyday. Water is also filled in around 10 tanks to quench the thirst of these animals. The temple authorities also wear face masks and ensure personal distancing while feeding these animals, the official added.

The monkeys, which largely dependent on pilgrims to feed them, were facing starvation due to the lockdown, said the official. “For many years, these monkeys were used to regular supply of fruits and food from the devotees and nearby shops. Also, because of the summer season, there is not much food for them in the forest. Hence, we are feeding these animals with food given by donors,” said the official.