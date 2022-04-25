Feedback session held on laying UGD system

A meeting to get public opinion being held in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

R. Jayashree

A public opinion meeting was held regarding its proposal to implement underground drainage (UGD) facility for the first time in about 26 wards in Dindigul here on Monday.

The UGD project is estimated at a cost of ₹ 174 crores, which will benefit 32,177 buildings in the proposed 26 wards.

Sewer lines are proposed to be laid to a distance of 125 km. The maintenance cost per year stands at ₹ 2 crores.

BJP councillor G. Dhanapal said that the damaged and faulty pipes laid previously in the 22 wards out of the total 48 wards should be repaired first.

“Officials concerned turn a deaf ear to repeated complaints about the problems in view of inefficient UGD system laid 10 years ago,” he said.

He said that the stretches in the newly annexed wards comparatively have narrow roads and questioned the possibility of undertaking UGD works in these areas.

There were questions raised on whether houses were damaged in the process and the special plans the proposers have to work on the widespread rocky topography in the municipality.

DMK councillor John Peter suggested that the Corporation officials along with the proposers must conduct a discussion meeting with the residents of the wards where the scheme is bound to be undertaken.

Another councillor said that the damaged UGD system in the area of Kamaraj Bus Stand is a long-standing problem which has not been repaired.

Concerns about rainwater filling up the UGD resulting in overflowing of the sewage water on roads, replacing broken pipes with bigger and quality pipes were shared by many.

Another suggestion was to install UGD chambers along the roadsides instead of in the middle of the roads, as the holes dug during repair works remain the same as potholes leading to bumpy roads and accidents.

Further, a few women residents gathered on its premises, complained that they are asked to pay UGD taxes without even initiating works to lay connections to their houses.

Listening to the various concerns and suggestions, Mayor J Illamathi and Deputy S Rajappa assured that the project will be implemented successfully and swiftly, and largely benefit the public.

The meeting was presided over by Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian too.

It was also seen that none of the Councillors were wearing masks throughout the session.