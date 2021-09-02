Feed by Art contest for students

MADURAI

02 September 2021 21:10 IST

Neighbourhood Foundation, an NGO working on health, education, and social causes, will conduct ‘Feed by Art,’ a national-level art competition for school students, to create an awareness of the gravity of hunger and to raise funds for a hunger relief project.

Participants can register for the virtual event for a fee of ₹100 each. The proceeds will go to the foundation’s Feed@100 project. According to a press release, every contribution of ₹100 can feed three people and two animals at one time. The idea is to encourage children visualise a hunger-free India and realise the importance of food and healthy eating. The registration is open till September 25 and can be made on https://nhf-global.org/feedbyart/ or through WhatsApp number 7200741106.

