Collect govt.-prescribed fee, private schools told

THENI

30 September 2021 20:47 IST

The District Permanent Lok Adalat on Wednesday ordered all private schools to display the government-prescribed fee structure on the notice boards and the Chief Educational Officer to monitor the schools for compliance.

The order was issued by the court, headed by Judge A. Jiyaputheen, and comprising members Kumaresan and Pratap Singh, while disposing of a complaint from a parent, Sivakumar, that a private school in the district was insisting on payment of additional fee for his son. He had complained that the CEO had failed to intervene in the issue.

CEO S. Senthilvel Murugan, District Educational Officer S. Raghavan and the principal of the school who appeared before the court agreed to collect only the fees prescribed by the Singaravelu Private Schools Fee Determination Committee.

Besides, the school informed that it would collect only 85% of the prescribed fee as per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the State government and the students could pay them in six instalments.

The CEO has given an undertaking that he would issue a circular to all schools, including CBSE schools, that they should collect only the government-prescribed fee and the fee structure should be displayed on notice boards and that he would monitor the exercise.