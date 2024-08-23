Feasibility study to be conducted for constructing check-dam across Chittar River near Gangaikondan

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan has instructed the revenue and agriculture department officials to visit a spot near Gangaikondan to study if check-dam across Chittar River can be built for benefitting over 100 acres of cultivable lands around Gangaikondan.

Raising the issue at the farmers’ grievances redress meeting held at the Collectorate on Friday, president of Gangaikondan Farmers’ Association Ilosius said Chittar river, which originates at Courtallam and joins the Tamirabharani beyond Gangaikondan, is nourishing over 100 acres of land around Gangaikondan. Since the Chittar would have decent flow of water up to Gangaikondan or even beyond only during floods, the farmers would stack sandbags across the river to store and use the water for irrigating over 100 acres of cultivable land around Gangaikondan.

“If a check-dam is built at this spot, it will permanently ensure water for irrigation around Gangaikondan,” he appealed.

Accepting the suggestion, Dr. Karthikeyan instructed the revenue and the agriculture department officials to inspect the spot and submit feasibility report on constructing a check-dam across Chittar at Gangaikondan.

When farmer Sorimuthu of Zamin Singampatti near Manimuthar dam appealed to the officials of Department of Agriculture to visit the fields, especially the paddy fields frequently, as the increased pest attack due to climatic changes was causing huge loss, Dr. Karthikeyan accepted the suggestion.

The Collector also complimented the agriculture department officials for completely controlling the pest attack in paddy in Ambasamudram area.

“Similar field visit should be made in all parts of Tirunelveli to predict the pest attack and prescribe the right methods to be followed by the growers to avert or neutralise the pest attack,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

When the farmers raised the perennial issue of encroachments made by a few influential people inside waterbodies including the irrigation channels, the Collector appealed to the farmers to prepare a comprehensive list of encroachments made in the waterbodies in their area and it would be discussed in the disaster management meeting to be held in the first week of September.

“The meeting will discuss about illegal structures – both permanent and temporary – built inside the waterbodies and steps will be taken to remove it before the onset of northeast monsoon as we had learnt bitter lessons during the last northeast monsoon,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

When farmers once again raised the problem of wild boars invading their fields, they appealed to the Collector to recommend to the government for removing this animal from the list of scheduled animals from the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

“Besides damaging the standing crops, the wild boars also attack the farmers who sustain serious injuries almost everyday. Hence, the Tamil Nadu Government should take sincere efforts like the Kerala government to remove the wild boars from the list of scheduled animals,” the farmers appealed.

Dr. Karthikeyan said the district administration, as an interim measure, had recommended to the government to sanction funds for erecting solar fences and surveillance cameras in vulnerable places.

Farmer P. Perumbadaiyar of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam appealed to the Collector to buyback the empty liquor bottles which were being thrown everywhere including the fields where farmers sustain serious cut injuries.

Informing that the district had received excess rainfall during the months of July and August this year, the Collector said the rains had damaged paddy raised on 21.94 hectares in Pallamadai village in Maanur taluk even as it was ready for harvest. “We’ve sent the crop damage report to the Director of Agriculture,” he said.

Dr. Karthikeyan also informed that 17.59 km-long irrigation channels under Hanumannadhi near Vadakkankulam, 60.92 km-long irrigation channels under Radhapuram Channel had been desilted. The Radhapuram Channel, which is getting the surplus water of Petchipaarai Dam in Kanniyakumari district, was being desilted for 17.68 Km.

He said 9,839 farmers had received ₹209.50 crore as crop loan and ₹10.77 crore crop insurance benefits had been disbursed in the first phase and ₹1.69 crore in the second phase.

“We have sufficient stocks of agro inputs including urea (3,552 tonne), Di-Ammonium-Phosphate (563 tonne), potash (929 tonne), complex (2,324 tonne), super phosphate (554 tonne) and certified paddy seeds (176 tonne),” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Deputy Director of Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Ambasamudram Division Ilaiyaraja, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya and Joint Director of Agriculture (In-charge) Krishnakumar participated in the meeting.

