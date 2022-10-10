Madurai

Feasibility study taken up for construction of ropeway system between Palani and Kodaikanal

A feasibility study to construct a ropeway system between Palani and Kodaikanal was taken up by the officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) along with a consultant in Palani on Monday.

Following the announcement of the project by the Union government a few days ago, engineers from BERNARD Gruppe, an Austrian engineering company, had taken up the study, said an official from NHAI.

He added that after the study was over, a detailed project report for construction would be submitted. The project aimed at mobilising tourism in both the locations, said the officials.


