Fearing stray dogs, man falls into well in Aruppukottai

Published - November 15, 2024 09:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man, Devakumararaja, fell into a 70-foot-deep well while fleeing from stray dogs at Palayampatti near Aruppukottai on Thursday night.

However, members of the public and police personnel, who were present in the vicinity, acted quickly and rescued the man within a few minutes.

According to police, the man feared the stray dogs and took to his heels. However, he tripped over a small parapet and fell into the well at around 9.30 p.m. Luckily, the well had a good quantity of water and he managed to swim towards a fleet of small steps.

Onlookers rushed to his rescue. A policeman in civvies jumped into the well. The local people inserted a ladder into the well and the man was safely pulled out by the policeman despite the darkness.

