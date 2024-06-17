Fear of defeat and to support DMK’s win, AIADMK general secretary has opted out of Vikravandi by-poll, says TTV Dhinakaran

Fearing yet another poll debacle in Vikravandi by-election and with a hidden agenda to support DMK’s victory, the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswamy has announced to stay away from the contest, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the NDA front in T.N. led by the BJP would fight tooth and nail in the by-poll to be held next month and ensure the victory of its alliance candidate in Vikravandi.

Threatening women voters of suspending their Mahalir Urimai Thogai assistance if they failed to vote in their favour, the DMK had managed victory in the Lok Sabha poll, he charged and added that in the 2026 Assembly election, the DMK would be shown the doors.

“Corruption, lawlessness and maladministration in the public offices has irked the citizens, who are waiting to vent their anger through the ballot”, he said and added that the DMK’s victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election when they won in 38 seats was of no use to the people of Tamil Nadu. Likewise, this time too, nothing worth while is going to happen. The people will realise soon, he summed up.

To a query, Mr Dhinakaran said that the claims that the AIADMK’s vote share was intact was wrong and misleading. In many constituencies in southern districts, the party had fared very badly that they not only came third, but also lost deposits. “The party and the symbol is in wrong hands....” he said and dismissed reports of their coming together.

The DMK’s ally - Congress - ruled in Karnataka and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin remained a mute spectator. “Should he not get justice for the farmers in the delta belt in Tamil Nadu, he questioned and claimed that the Congress leaders threatened to go ahead with the construction across the Mekadatu. The NDA allies in TN would fight it out and stand by the farmers, he said.

