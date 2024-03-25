Fatima College offers French and German language courses

March 25, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Centre for Foreign Languages, Fatima College offers French and German courses for the students and public.

According to a press release from Milton Powers from the college, knowledge of French and German increased employment opportunities in various domains. The innovative methodology of Common European Frame work of Reference for Languages (CEFR ) with audio-visual aids, role plays, group discussion etc., would help students get a grip of the language quickly, particularly the four skills, including the spoken language.

The programme included preparation for international exams. The certificates were mandatory for many jobs and for immigration. There were flexible timings for students and the seats were limited. The course would start from April 1. For more details, contact 98421 09298, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.