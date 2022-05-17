Father's body at home, girl writes exam

With the body of her father laid at home, a Plus Two girl turned up at the school to appear for the public exam here on Tuesday.

Never would have the girl, Surekha, thought that she would lose her father Ravichandran to cardiac arrest on Monday. Even as the body of her father was kept at home for homage, with a heavy heart, the girl had to attend Commerce paper at Alangaramadha Higher Secondary School.

Fellow students and teachers tried to console her and made her sit through the exam. After the girl returned home, the body was taken for the funeral.