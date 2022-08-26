Father stabs son to death

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 26, 2022 20:52 IST

P. Antony, 55, stabbed his son A. Raj, 22, to death at Pudupatty in Nilakottai near here on Friday.

Raj came home in an inebriated state and assaulted his father who was sleeping. Antony snatched the knife from Raj and stabbed him on his stomach. Raj died on the spot.

The body has been taken to Nilakottai Government Hospital for post mortem. Antony has been admitted for treatment. A case has been registered.

