Madurai

Father-son duo die in accident

DINDIGUL

In a tragic incident, a man and his son – P. Thangapandi, 60, and T. Mohanpandi, 29 – were killed in an accident on Batlagundu-Periyakulam Road near Old Batlagundu on Friday afternoon.

The father-son duo had cast their votes in the first phase of local body polls at Ramanayakkanpatti, their native place, and were returning to Batlagundu on a two-wheeler, when the bike dashed against a speeding TNSTC bus. Both of them came under the wheels of the bus. While Thangapandi died on the spot, Mohanpandi died on the way to Theni Government Hospital.

Batlagundu police have registered a case and are investigating.

