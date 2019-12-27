Father-son duo die in accident

DINDIGUL
In a tragic incident, a man and his son – P. Thangapandi, 60, and T. Mohanpandi, 29 – were killed in an accident on Batlagundu-Periyakulam Road near Old Batlagundu on Friday afternoon.
The father-son duo had cast their votes in the first phase of local body polls at Ramanayakkanpatti, their native place, and were returning to Batlagundu on a two-wheeler, when the bike dashed against a speeding TNSTC bus. Both of them came under the wheels of the bus. While Thangapandi died on the spot, Mohanpandi died on the way to Theni Government Hospital.
Batlagundu police have registered a case and are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.