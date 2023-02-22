HamberMenu
Father, son die in Melur

February 22, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

Sundar S 5988

A police head constable, A. Alagan, 56, and his son, Tamilvanan, 26, ended their lives in Melur on Tuesday.

Police said the head constable had quarrelled with his wife, Nachchammal on Tuesday evening. Depressed by it, the son died at home. After hearing his son’s death, Alagan also resorted to the extreme step. Melur police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

