November 13, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

A 50-year-old man and his 28-year-old son died when their vehicle fell into a 200-foot-deep gorge in Kodaikanal on Sunday. Police said Kamalanathan, 50, was living in Kodaikanal with his family. He went to his farm with his sons Robert Solomon, 28, and Yovan, 26. When they were returning, the vehicle, which was driven by Mr. Yovan, suddenly fell into the gorge. Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police were alerted. When they reached the spot after about two hours, Kamalanathan and Robert Solomon had died. Yovan was seriously injured. The police rushed him to Kodaikanal Government Hospital. Further investigation is on.

DINDIGUL

Two die near waterfalls in Oddanchatram

A 13-year-old boy and a 23-year-old young man died near Palkadai waterfalls under Oddanchatram police station limits in Dindigul district on Sunday. Police said Hariprasad, 13, son of Manikandan of Puliyurnatham near Oddanchatram, had gone with his relative Tamilarasan, 23, for a ride on his bike. As the two reached the tribal pocket, they apparently decided to take a bath in the waterfalls. It is said that they slipped and drowned in the water. Oddanchatram police sent the two bodies to the Government Hospital. Further investigation is on.

Four fire calls in Dindigul

The Fire and Rescue Services Department in Dindigul received four fire calls on Deepavali day. Two calls were related to crackers which led to fire in a cattle shed and a thatched-roof house in Natham, while one was due to a fire in a garbage in Dindigul city. The other small fire was reported in Oddanchatram.

