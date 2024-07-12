Father of two girls arrested under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting elder daughter

ADVERTISEMENT

A father of two girls was booked under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old elder daughter.

According to the police, the 44-year-old man was an alcoholic. He was unemployed and was staying in his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, when the accused’s wife returned home, she saw her 15-year-old daughter crying. When she inquired, she found that she was subjected to sexual assault by her father.

Following this, the mother filed a complaint with Villur Police who registered a case under the POCSO Act against her husband.

The accused was arrested by police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.