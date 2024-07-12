GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Father of two girls arrested under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting elder daughter

Published - July 12, 2024 06:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A father of two girls was booked under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old elder daughter.  

According to the police, the 44-year-old man was an alcoholic. He was unemployed and was staying in his house.  

On Wednesday, when the accused’s wife returned home, she saw her 15-year-old daughter crying. When she inquired, she found that she was subjected to sexual assault by her father.  

Following this, the mother filed a complaint with Villur Police who registered a case under the POCSO Act against her husband.  

The accused was arrested by police. 

