Father of deceased fisherman moves HC

Madurai

N. Anthony Raj, father of A. Mesiya of Ramanathapuram who drowned with three other fishermen in January after their boat sank as the Sri Lankan authorities tried apprehending it has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking a direction to State Bank of India, Ramanathapuram, to honour the cheque presented to him by the State.

In his petition, Mr. Anthony Raj said Mesiya, along with the other fishermen, had ventured into the sea. He said that near Katchatheevu the boat collided with a Sri Lankan patrol ship and sank. The body of Mesiya was retrieved and handed over to the family. The State government awarded a cheque of ₹ 10 lakh as compensation.

When the cheque was produced before the State Bank of India, Ramanathapuram branch, it was not honoured on the ground that there was a mismatch in the name. The petitioner said that this would cause much hardship to the family members, as without the compensation amount it would be difficult to make ends meet.

Justice V. Parthiban directed the petitioner’s counsel L.P. Maurya to ask the petitioner to go to the State Bank of India on February 3 during the working hours. The bank authorities should verify and ascertain the identity, the judge said. The case was posted for hearing on February 4.