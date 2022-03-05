Father murders youth's dad after daughter elopes

Enraged over his daughter having eloped and married a youth, S. Sadaiyandi of Thideer Nagar murdered the youth's father Ramachandran, 45, at Thideer Nagar on Friday midnight.

The police said that the youth had married the girl, belonging to a different caste, on Friday and sought protection at Thideer Nagar police station in the evening. During enquiry, Ramachandran had assured the police that he would not disturb the newly-wed couple. However, no one from the girl's family came for the enquiry.

Meanwhile, Sadaiyandi, who picked a quarrel with the youth's family members, suddenly pulled out a knife and slashed Ramachandran's throat, killing him on the spot.