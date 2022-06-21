Father murders son

THOOTHUKUDI

The police have arrested a father and two others for murdering his son on Tuesday.

They said K. Thamizhazhagan, 57, of Sundaralinga Nagar near Ottapidaaram had property dispute with his son T. Kasi Rajan, 36, and the son filed a case against his father in the court. When Thamizhazhagan and Kasi Rajan had come to Thoothukudi to attend the trial in the court on Tuesday, Kasi Rajan, carrying a machete, chased his father in a bid to murder him even as he was standing at Mani Nagar around noon.

Thamizhazhagan, who had come to attend the trial with his younger brother Kadal Raja, 45, of Sundaralinga Nagar and relative J. Kasi Durai, 31, of Housing Board Colony, Ettaiyapuram Road, Thoothukudi, ran away in a bid to save himself from his son.

When the trio tried to board the car in which they had come, Kasi Rajan attacked the three with the machete. After sustaining minor injury, Thamizhazhagan, Kadal Raja and Kasi Durai, who were also carrying sickles, pounced on Kasi Rajan and snatched the machete from him. As the trio attacked Kasi Rajan with the machete, he died on the spot with grievous cut injuries.

Since the trio too sustained minor cut injuries in the attack unleashed by Kasi Rajan, they were admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The Thoothukudi Central police have registered a case.