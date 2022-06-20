Father dies, son sustain injuries in road accident

A 42-year-old man died and his son sustained injuries after a car rammed their two-wheeler near Kamalapuram on Madurai Four-Lane Road on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as R. Jaiganesh, a farmer of Jathigoundanpatti in Athoor Taluk near Dindigul.

Jaiganesh and his 15-year-old son J. Bala were seriously injured when the bike in which they were riding collided with a car coming from the opposite direction. They were rushed to a private hospital where they Jaiganesh died of injuries.

Ammayanayakanoor police have registered a case.