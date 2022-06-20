Father dies, son sustain injuries in road accident
A 42-year-old man died and his son sustained injuries after a car rammed their two-wheeler near Kamalapuram on Madurai Four-Lane Road on Sunday.
Police identified the deceased as R. Jaiganesh, a farmer of Jathigoundanpatti in Athoor Taluk near Dindigul.
Jaiganesh and his 15-year-old son J. Bala were seriously injured when the bike in which they were riding collided with a car coming from the opposite direction. They were rushed to a private hospital where they Jaiganesh died of injuries.
Ammayanayakanoor police have registered a case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.