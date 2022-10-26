Father arrested for murdering son

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maanur police have arrested a construction worker for allegedly murdering his son on Tuesday night. The police said A. Maharajan, 24, of Sethurayanpudhur near Maanur was living with his father Arumugam, 52, after leaving his wife. As Maharajan used to pick up quarrel with his father everyday for money to buy liquor, it would often lead to scuffle between them.

When Maharajan who returned home on Tuesday night after consuming liquor verbally abused his father for a while and fell asleep, Arumugam assaulted his son with an iron rod even as he was in deep sleep. With grievous head injury, Maharajan died on the spot.

After arresting Arumugam, the Maanur police sent the body of Maharajan to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.