Father arrested for murdering son

The Hindu Bureau
October 26, 2022 21:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUNELVELI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maanur police have arrested a construction worker for allegedly murdering his son on Tuesday night. The police said A. Maharajan, 24, of Sethurayanpudhur near Maanur was living with his father Arumugam, 52, after leaving his wife. As Maharajan used to pick up quarrel with his father everyday for money to buy liquor, it would often lead to scuffle between them.

 When Maharajan who returned home on Tuesday night after consuming liquor verbally abused his father for a while and fell asleep, Arumugam assaulted his son with an iron rod even as he was in deep sleep. With grievous head injury, Maharajan died on the spot.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 After arresting Arumugam, the Maanur police sent the body of Maharajan to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app