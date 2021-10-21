Fatal fall from speeding bus

TENKASI

21 October 2021 18:54 IST

A woman, who fell down from a speeding bus near Kuruvikulam, died when she was being rushed to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

Police said P. Maheshwari, 45, a match factory worker from Ramalingapuram near Kuruvikulam in the district, was returning home in a bus in the evening after shopping at Kazhugumalai. When the driver negotiated a curve ahead of Ramalingapuram bus stop, Maheshwari, who got up from her seat to disembark even before the vehcile came to a halt, lost balance and fell through the front entry of the moving bus.

She suffered head injury and was taken to the government hospital in Kuruvikulam, from where she was referred to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, she died on the way.

Kuruvikulam police have registered a case.