Fatal fall for father of eight children

M. Abdul Raghuman, 55, died after he fell from a palmyrah tree near Tiruppulani on Tuesday.

According to police, Raghuman of Vannangundu climbed up the palm in the farm belonging to T. Meenambal at Naganathasamudram. When he was trimming the crown, he lost grip and fell down at around 7.30 a.m. He sustained injuries and died on the spot.

The police said the deceased was the father of seven daughters and a son. Tiruppulani police have registered a case.