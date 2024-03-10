‘Fat to Fit’ challenge for women held in Madurai

March 10, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Apollo Speciality Hospitals Madurai and Fortune Pandiyan Hotel organised a health camp for the women from various service organisations on Sunday.

The highlight of the event was the ‘Fat to Fit’ challenge wherein the participants were categorised as underweight, normal, overweight and obese based on their BMI and among other tests. About 150 members, who participated were also screened for Haemoglobin and RBS. Except those who were found to fall under the ‘normal’ category, others were enrolled in “Fat to Fit Challenge”.

The Apollo Hospitals COO Neelakannan said that their team of doctors would follow-up for a period of six months and regularise the BMI in simple but healthy manner without adding stress.

The doctors said that the aim was to create awareness among the womenfolk on the importance of healthy life style. Several studies have found that women fare no better than the male population when it comes to non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, as well as cardiovascular diseases.

The series of activities which focuses on weight reduction/weight gain during the next 180 days were disseminated at the camp. The participants were given fabulous offer for enrolling themselves in the camp and that it would be valid till the month end so that many others may also benefit.

Doctors Shreedevi, Ayesha and senior clinical dietician Suganya participated in a panel discussion and clarified doubts from the participants. G Vasudevan, Managing Director of Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, proposed a vote of thanks, a press release said.