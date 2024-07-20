GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fashion jewellery exhibition begins in Madurai

Published - July 20, 2024 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Various products on display at the exhibition at Poompuhar showroom in Madurai on Saturday.

Various products on display at the exhibition at Poompuhar showroom in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK R

A fashion jewellery exhibition organised by Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation is under way at Poompuhar showroom near Central market.

The exhibition, which will be opened to public till July 31, will have jewellery collection to suit all occasions. Some of the notable designs at the expo are panchaloha bangles, anklets, pearls, navaratna stones, gems, garlands made of sandal and rudraksha. There are also other items on display.  

The fashion jewellery can be used for all types of dresses. Other products such as Karungali, chain, brass statues and objects, black and white metal statues, wooden artefacts are also on display, said officials.

A sales target of ₹5 lakh for the exhibition-cum-sale has been fixed. A discount of 10% is being offered on all items with prices ranging between ₹50 to ₹50,000. The exhibition is open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day till July 31. 

Many people are still not aware of the shifting of the showroom from West Veli Street opposite to Madurai railway junction to the building opposite to Flower Market near Mattuthavani, the officials added.

