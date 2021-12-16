Farmers demand compensation for crop loss

THOOTHUKUDI

16 December 2021 19:39 IST

Farmers have urged the district administration to give due compensation to those agriculturists who have suffered crop loss due to the recent downpour.

Raising the issue in the monthly grievance meeting held here on Thursday, Krishnamurthy of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam said the district had received excess rainfall against the average precipitation during the northeast monsoon. Since the abnormal downpour had caused extensive damage to the crops, the administration should conduct proper survey to assess the quantum of the destruction caused by the recent rain. Collector K. Senthil Raj replied that the ongoing survey would be completed soon.

When Mr. Krishnamurthy complained that the farmers were running from pillar to post for buying certified sunflower seeds, Joint Director of Agriculture Mohideen said production of hybrid sunflower seeds in the State and in ‘supplier States’ like Karnataka and Maharashtra had been badly hit due to rain. “Since the farmers prefer the hybrid sunflower seeds, which are not available anywhere in this region, we cannot supply them to the cultivators this year,” he said. The Collector asked the officials to ensure vailability of hybrid sunflower seeds at least during next year.

Farmer ‘Tharaasu’ Maharajan complained that price list was not being displayed in most of the fertilizer shops despite repeated instruction from the Collector. Even though the officials replied that action had been taken against 5 shops for this violation, the agriculturists and the Collector were not satisfied with the reply. The Collector told the officials that the names of the fertilizer sellers, who had faced the action, should be shared with the media so that it would compel others to keep the updated fertilizer prices in the shops.

When farmer Chandrasekar of Udangudi asked the Collector to crack whip against adulterated palm jaggery manufacturers and sellers, he directed the Food Safety officials to organise raids in the facilities of the manufacturers during the season and asked the Agriculture Department officials to invite the palmyra climbers to the grievance meet.

Farmer Maha Pauldurai of Sattankulam urged the Collector to ensure the desilting of the third and fourth reaches of Manimuthar Dam so as to take the water up to the irrigation tanks in Sattankulam area and the early construction of the check-dam across Karumaeniyar in their area.

When farmer K. Premkumar raised the issue of crops being damaged by deer and wild boar in Mudukkalaankulam, Koppampatti, Ooththupatti, Idaiseval, Villiseri and Venkatesapuram, the forest officials assured that crop loss compensation would be given to the affected farmers if they had applied with proper documents in the District Forest Office.

Farmer Thamizh Mani of Kurumbur said the Kurumbur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank, which remained idle following the arrest of its chairman for misappropriation of deposits, should be revived in the interest of the farmers. “Moreover, steps should be taken to give fresh loans to the farmers,” he appealed adding that the overflow channel of Kadambaakulam should be desilted.

While farmer O.A. Narayanasamy drew the attention of the Collector and the officials on the non-disbursal of insurance benefits to the farmers for the onion growers of Vilaathikulam taluk, Dr. Senthil Raj promised to take appropriate and immediate action.

Farmers Azhaguraja and Jothimani of Aththimarapatti appealed to the Collector to remove the encroachments made along the stream carrying water to the sea.