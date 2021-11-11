Farmers demand Centre to keep a vigil on misinformation on Mullaperiyar reservoir row in social mediaSuggests TN govt to go ahead with strengthening Baby dam

In a massive show of strength, a large gathering of farmers from multiple associations assembled here at Gudalur bus stand and announced to march towards Kumuli and draw the attention of the Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Central government to bring a permanent solution to the Mullaperiyar reservoir row on Thursday.

Led by farmers’ association leader P R Pandian, K M Abbas and among others, the meeting demanded the governments to keep a close vigil on the social media and other platforms. “ Information such as the dam was in danger... The dam has become weak...” created panic. Those behind such campaigns should be punished as per the laws.

The farmers’ said that when the rights of the Mullaperiyar reservoir was vested with Tamil Nadu, there was no need to ask for permission from the Kerala government to fell trees. The farmers’ would be glad to work and sought the TN officials to give them the permission.

The meeting also condemned the Kerala ministers visit to the dam on Oct 29, in whose presence, the water was released. The TN government should be pro-active and be with the farmers in this hour of crisis, Mr Pandian said and added that during the NE monsoon, the water had to be stored in the dam.

Instead of storing the water up to 142 feet, the ministers indulged in politics had caused concern, the farmers’ leaders charged and appealed to the TN Chief Minister M K Stalin to protect the farmers’ interests from the five southern districts.

Some vested interest groups in Kerala were bent upon creating a rift between the two States, but the farmers’ said that they fully understood the importance of cordial relations, but at the same time underlined the need for saving their livelihood.

The farmers from the five southern districts announced to march (padayatra) toward the reservoir, however, they dropped it after senior officials intervened, a farmers’ leader said.

