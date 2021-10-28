‘Check sale of spurious fertilizer, pesticides’

Onion farmers demand insurance benefits

Farmers complained that they were battling acute shortage of Di-Ammonimum-Phosphate (DAP).

Raising this issue in the grievances meet here on Thursday, O.A. Narayanasamy of Thamizh Vivasaayigal Sangam said DAP bags were being sold at inflated price due to acute shortage in the district. The farmers were being compelled to buy complex fertilizer and neem cake along with the DAP bags being sold at inflated price. Besides spending more for buying the DAP bags, they had to buy the fertilizers not required for their work. Fertilizer depots should be raided to check sale of spurious fertilizer and pesticides. All farmers supported him vociferously to confirm the acute DAP shortage.

Admitting shortage of DAP, Joint Director of Agriculture S.I. Mohideen attributed it to halt in production by a few units following sharp rise in price of of raw materials. “Instead of DAP, the farmers can use 20 : 20 complex fertilizer,” he said.

Collector Senthil Raj said the fertilizer sellers should display the price prescribed by the Department of Agriculture, stock in their shop and the mobile phone numbers of officials to enable them register complaint, if any, regarding sale of fertilizers at inflated price.

Mr. Narayanasamy said the farmers who had cultivated onion in Vilaathikulam and Vembar areas suffered extensive damage during the last north-east monsoon. However, the crop insurance scheme records had been updated in such a way that these areas were ‘no crop damage zones’ so that the onion farmers could not get the insurance benefits.

Dr. Senthil Raj replied that the issue would be rectified.

Farmer Jothimani of Aththimarappatti, while thanking the Collector for desilting the Uppar Odai, asked him to take steps to remove all encroachments inside the stream.

Farmer Nangamuthu of Vallanaadu said the 9th sluice of Marudhur Keezhakkaal, which remained plugged for the past 60 years, should be opened for the benefit of more farmers.

The Collector said that the district administration had planned to create more farm ponds to increase area of cultivation and production. Since the district had gone in for advance ‘kar’ paddy cultivation during this season and harvest of this paddy had commenced in several places, paddy direct procurement centres had been opened at 8 places to save the farmers from getting cheated by the private buyers.

Dr. Senthil Raj, after narrating the water storage position in the reservoirs, urged the farmers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

As the meeting started, Nakkeeran of MDMK appealed to the Collector to observe a minute silence to pay homage to the farmers killed in Uttar Pradesh by a speeding car. Though the appeal was initially turned down, the homage was paid after all the farmers backed the appeal.

District Revenue Officer Kannabiraan participated in the meeting.