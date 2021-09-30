Sand smuggling rampant: farmers

Farmers complained about sand smuggling in the Varattar and blocking of water flow in the Kodaganaar at the monthly grievance meeting.

They were present at the meeting held at the Collectorate here on Thursday after the previous one was held in February 2020.

Dindigul district farmers’ association leader, S. R. Rengamani, complained that sand smuggling from the Varattar was going on in full swing during nights nowadays.

“I had complained to a senior revenue official about a recent incident of sand scooping in the early morning. But, the lower level employees let the tractor go scott-free,” he charged complaining about involvement of a section of government employees.

When the Collector S. Visakan promised immediate action and sought details about sand smuggling in writing, the farmer said that he would not like to risk his life.

Heated exchange of words were witnessed when another farmer tried to interrupt him. However, the officials pacified them.

Meanwhile, another farmer, Y. Soosaimanickam, complained of rampant encroachment and diversion of water flow in the Kodaganaar.

The river that used to make the farm lands fertile has been turned into a small stream by constructing a check dam in the upstream.

He sought the administration to get the report from a committee formed earlier to look into the complaint against private persons.

The Collector appealed to the small and marginal farmers from seven panchayats under Authoor block to register themselves. Farmers from Manalur, N. Panchampatti, Bodikamanvadi, Authoor, Vakkampatti, Pithalaipatti and Palayamkottai can benefit under the various schemes of Centre and State Government under the Kalaignar All Villages Integrated Agricultural Development scheme.

The Collector asked the paddy farmers to register themselves in the website http//tncsc-edpc.in with relevant details for procurement of their paddy.

Direct purchase centres will be set up based on the demand in their locality, he said.

District Revenue Officer, V. Latha, Additional Collector, C. Dinesh Kumar, Joint Director, Agriculture, S. Pandithurai, were present.