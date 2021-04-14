Madurai

Farmers’ outlet to sell cereals, grams

Farmers growing rain-fed crops have opened an outlet in the ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ here to sell directly to the public cereals and grams and value-added products.

With the guidance of Department of Agriculture and Agro Business and Agricultural Marketing, the outlet started selling cereals and grams to the public from Wednesday.

Farmers’ Confederation secretary Mallusamy and Personal Assistant to Collector (Agriculture) S. Palani Velayutham inaugurated the outlet.

“The new facility, which will sell all cereals and grams and the value-added products, is a boon to the residents, where they cannot get these products,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2021 6:53:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/farmers/article34319361.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY