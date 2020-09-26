‘Both Centre, State betrayed farmers’

Farmers staging a protest in Dindigul on Friday.

Tirunelveli

26 September 2020 02:09 IST

Police arrested 98 persons at Vannarpet in Tirunelveli, and detained 91 at Kalakkad, Ambasamudram and Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district.

Members of All India Kisan Sabha staged road roko in several parts of southern districts on Friday.

Besides wiping out the livelihood of the agriculturists, the Farm Bills would make the farmers labourers of the corporate companies, they said.

As many as 316 farmers, including 55 women, were arrested in Thoothukudi district as they staged road roko at 10 places.

In Tenkasi, 467 persons, including 55 women, were arrested.

In Dindigul, CPI (M) leader K. Balabharathi blamed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for “giving away farming sector to the corporates”. Several farmers attempted to lay siege to the Post Office in the city.

In Virudhunagar district, members of various farmers’ organisations took part in dharna held at 10 places.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary V. Murugan and CPI (M) leader S. Balasubramanian, and CPI leaders P. Lingam and T. Ramasamy took part in the protests.

Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam district president N.A. Ramachandra Raja led the protest at Rajapalayam. CPI (M) Rajapalayam town secretary B. Mariappan participated.

There were protests, led by members of the All India Farmers Association, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, Agricultural Labourers Association and the All India Democratic Women’s Association, in Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.

In Madurai district, K. Rajendran, president, TNFA, said “Farm Bills will not provide any benefit to farmers.

A total of 516 people were detained by the police from places like Melur, Othakadai, Samayanallur, Tirumangalam and Usilampatti.

A total of 152 people were detained in Ramanathapuram district. Protests were organised in Paramakudi, where 25 people were detained.

Similar demonstrations took place at Mudukalathur and Tiruvadanai.

Road roko was held at four locations in Sivaganga district – Karaikudi, Sivaganga, Tirupattur and Manamadurai. As many as 253 people were detained.