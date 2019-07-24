Farmers will get crop insurance without delay: Collector

Ramanathapuram

The district administration was taking steps to secure crop insurance for the year 2018-19 without delay to the farmers who had lost their crops for the third successive year last year after the failure of north east monsoon, Collector K Veera Raghava Rao said.

Addressing a mass contact programme at Aatrankarai near here on Wednesday, he said farmers suffered loss of crops during the last three years following the failure of monsoon but the district administration helped them securing the crop insurance amounts under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

When farmers suffered 100% crop loss in the year 2016-17, the district administration helped them to get total crop insurance of ₹ 528 crore, followed by ₹ 477 crore for the year 2017-18. As the farmers suffered crop loss during 2018-19 also, the district administration would help them to get the crop insurance without any delay, he said.

Stating that the district should receive average rainfall of 827 mm a year but faced shortfall in the last three years, he said the district administration was encouraging farmers to switch over to alternative and drought resistant crops on the one hand and initiating measures to harvest rain water on the other.

Several precautionary measures were being taken to harvest rainwater ahead of the coming north east monsoon, he said. A total of 69 water bodies were being renovated under the ‘Kudimaramathu’ scheme at the cost of ₹ 37.59 crore, he said.

The district had 1,112 Panchayat Union ‘kanmais’ and more than 3,000 ooranies and all these waterbodies were cleaned up to store rainwater, he added.

Steps have been initiated to renovate 200 ooranies at the cost of ₹ two crore under the CSR activities of various public sector undertakings, he said. The government also proposed to set up 2,575 farm ponds each at a cost of ₹ one lakh with 100% subsidy to farmers, he added.

Mr Rao distributed welfare assistance to 55 beneficiaries at the total cost of ₹ 5.06 lakh. He said the local people had presented 18 demands and action would be taken on them by the concerned departments.