Farmers welcome water release through Kiruthumal

Aruppukottai

Members of Vaigai Kiruthumal Irrigation Farmers’ Association on Tuesday welcomed with cheers the arrival of Vaigai river water released through Kiruthumal flood carrier at Kozhimedu.

The association president Basheer Ahmed and general secretary R. Jeyachandran were present along with scores of farmers at the ceremony to welcome the water.

Mr. Jeyachandran said that a total 450 mcft of water would be released through Kiruthumal flood carrier for 10 days. The release began on Monday and would continue till December 9. Initially, 600 cusecs would be released till December 15 and then 400 cusecs released for the last four days.

The water release through a special Government Order will help recharge groundwater in Tiruchuli taluk of Virudhunagar district. It would help both the people of the taluk and also quench the thirst of cattle in the rain shadow region.

Water was last released through this flood carrier in 2016 which was abruptly stopped on the second day due to a legal issue, Mr. Jeyachandran said. The farmers want release of water through Kiruthumal river every year to take care of irrigation on 25,000 acres of land under the river.