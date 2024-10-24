Farmers want ‘tall-cross-dwarf’ variety of coconut saplings at subsidised rate

During the farmers’ grievance redress meeting held here on Thursday, farmers demanded reduction in price of tall-cross-dwarf (nettai-kuttai) coconut variety saplings which were being sold to them.

Also, they asked the officials to ensure that all the farmers who were earmarked to receive compensation amount as per the crop insurance scheme have received the amount.

“Since many who were earmarked eligible for the insurance amount have received no information from the officials and it has been more than two months since we were selected,” they added.

Further, they said, farmers who have lost their crops to the natural calamities, and for them to restart farming on the lands, they have to possess at least a lit bit of money to manage the other farming-related expenses.

Noting down the methods employed to calculate the damaged crops, farmers said, while calculating the farms for insurance amount, the total yield lost should be taken into account.

As many livestock of farmers were dying due to unknown diseases, the livestock should also be insured by calculating the total number of livestock in the district, they said.

When some cattle were lost to a disease, the affected farmer would lose one part of his economic support, they noted.

“By insuring the livestock, at least they would have confidence that they would get a part of the money to manage farming,” farmers added.

Thoothukudi district Collector K. Elambahavath, assured the farmers that they would receive the insurance amount shortly.

He questioned the officials that if there was a problem on the website used for the insurance amount disbursal, then what was the use of such a website.

Mr. Elambahavath informed farmers that works were under way to provide 500 solar powered motors at a subsidised amount under the Chief Minister’s Scheme of Solar Powered Pumpsets.

“For those farmers who have not got electricity connection, the solar pumps would help them pump water for irrigation,” he noted.

He observed that while 112 farmers were registered under Chief Minister’s Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kaappom Scheme, only few have registered for cultivating pulses in the district.

He urged the farmers to start cultivating pulses as the district had plenty of land suitable for it.

Further, he said, steps would be taken to reduce the price of tall-cross-dwarf coconut varieties as it would ensure a good yield for farmers.